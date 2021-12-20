Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 20:32

Man accused of driving against one-way traffic in the Jack Lynch tunnel

Tony Caulfield appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court and the book was served on his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, on his behalf.
Liam Heylin

A book of evidence has been served on a motorist accused of failing to stop for gardaí and driving against one-way traffic in the Jack Lynch tunnel.

He is accused of endangerment where he allegedly created a substantial risk of death or serious injury to other road users.

28-year-old Tony Caulfield of 221 Cathedral Road, Cork, was told by Judge Olann Kelleher that the case against him was being sent forward from Cork District Court to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on January 31 2022.

The application to send the case to the circuit court was made by Sergeant Pat Lyons.

Garda Eoghan O’Callaghan said that when he first charged Caulfield, the defendant had no reply to the endangerment charge.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, stressed in the original bail application that the alleged offence dated back to February 25 2021. Mr Buttimer confirmed that Caulfield’s High Court application for bail was unsuccessful.

Garda O’Callaghan said one of the grounds for the objection to bail was the seriousness of the alleged offences on February 25 last year.

It was alleged that when the car reached the Dunkettle roundabout where maintenance works at the tunnel had the westbound bore of the tunnel closed for several hours, the Avensis car was driven the wrong way down the eastbound bore and continued on the South Link until the exit for Curraheen when officers lost sight of the car.

