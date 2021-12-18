Roy Keane 'Christmas miracle' story goes viral

Cork Paediatric doctor Niamh Ni Loinsigh has published a ‘Roy Keane appreciation post’ where she described the ‘closest thing she ever witnessed to a Christmas miracle’ facilitated by Roy Keane.

The doctor said 20 years ago, she was looking after a patient who was very unwell.

“It came to a point where we weren’t even sure if they were going to make it,” Dr Ni Loinsigh said.

Then the soccer superstar appeared at the bed of the sickly child.

“Unannounced and without any fanfare, Roy Keane came to visit the children’s ward and he gave that child the boost and energy he needed to just keep going.”

The doctor described how the professor of paediatrics rang her on Christmas Eve in tears.

“I feared the worst, but no he said the child was completely better and was going home.”

Concluding the TikTok video that was also published on Twitter, the Doctor said: “Thanks Roy.”

I have debated long and hard about putting this video on this platform, but you know what? People need to hear something nice.



I give you my tale of Roy Keane and the Christmas Miracle.



Roy rules. pic.twitter.com/6xkDzW3ugY — Dr Niamh Ni Loinsigh (@niamh_dr) December 17, 2021

The post instigated an outpouring of adoration for the well known Cork athlete.

He is the most wonderful under the radar supporter of so many organisations in #Cork. His visits to @irishguidedogs provide such a boost for everyone. — Paula Cogan (@PaulaCoganCork) December 18, 2021

Just a fantastic story a true cork legend — Dan the Man (@danhealydan) December 17, 2021

Lovely story❤️I was working in CUH childrens ward in the playroom 20years ago!!! The day Roy came to visit! He was lovely with the kids, must say we were all a bit star struck 🤩 👏👏 — sandy barry (@sanbarry47) December 18, 2021