Cyclist seen weaving in and out Cork traffic told gardaí to 'f**k off' when approached

A cyclist seen weaving in and out of traffic on Skehard Road was approached by gardaí but he responded by saying to, “F*** off, you w**kers.”

Eric McDonald of Evergreen Road, Cork, failed to appear at Cork District Court on a number of occasions to deal with this case, Judge Olann Kelleher said.

Garda Conor Egan testified that the incident came to light on April 2 2020.

“He was weaving in and out of traffic on a pedal cycle. I spoke to him and he became agitated and aggressive.

“He told me to f*** off. When he was being arrested for Section 6 (the section of the Public Order Act relating to threatening behaviour) he said, ‘F*** off, you w**kers’,” Garda Egan said.

Judge Kelleher convicted and fined Eric McDonald €300 in his absence on the threatening charge.