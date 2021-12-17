Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 18:47

Explainer: What are the new restrictions and when do they come into effect?

The Government has this evening announced a range of restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19. 
Punters enjoy a pint at The Old Market Bar, Bandon Co Cork as Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the new 8pm closing restrictions on the hospitality sector. Picture Denis Boyle

The Government has announced the introduction of a number of new restrictions amid concern over rising cases of the Omicron variant. 

The new restrictions will come into effect this Sunday and relate to areas including hospitality, travel and indoor events. 

New restrictions 

  • All restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways or delivery services, must close at 8pm. 
  • There should be no indoor events after 8pm. 
  • For indoor events scheduled earlier in the day, attendance should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is lower.
  • Attendance at all outdoor events should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 5,000 people, whichever is lower.
  • Wedding receptions can take place after 8pm but with a capacity limit of 100 guests.
  • Restricted movement advice for all close contacts will be enhanced. For those who have received a booster at least one week ago, they will have to restrict movement for five days and take three antigen tests.
  • For those that have not yet received a booster, they must restrict their movement for ten days. The HSE will consider the best testing regime for people in this category.
  • All people arriving into the country from overseas will be required to have an antigen or PCR test in line with their vaccination or recovery status.
  • All passengers arriving in Ireland should now be advised to conduct antigen testing on a daily basis for a period of five consecutive days commencing on the day of arrival.

<p>Ministers met earlier evening to discuss recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team. </p>

