Trigon Hotels Cork staff raise €11k for Cope

STAFF members of a Cork hotel group have raised €11,000 for Cope Foundation and its Ability@Work programme.

Trigon Hotels, which owns the Metrople Hotel, Cork International Hotel and Cork Airport Hotel, had been the Cope Foundation’s charity partner throughout 2021, and have announced that their partnership will continue into 2022.

Trigon Hotels staff members organised several fundraising events over the year, such as the Cork Car Show, which raised more than €8,500, and a spinning marathon raising €2,000.

Kathleen Linehan of Trigon Hotels said the group has a strong history of working closely with local charities, and was delighted to work with Cope Foundation and the Ability@Work team. Ability@Work helps people to gain paid employment in businesses around Cork, and Trigon Hotels have provided six employment opportunities in the Metropole Hotel and the Cork International Hotel.

Marian Hennessy from Ability@Work said the Cope Foundation was delighted to be partnered with Trigon Hotels.

“The people we support are fully integrated into the workplace as part of the employment opportunities Trigon provide and are valued members of the team.

“These opportunities have enabled participants to grow in confidence and become more independent, and having a paid job means more financial security for each person.

“We really appreciate the friendship and generosity of all the staff in Trigon, who have helped to create such an inclusive workplace,” she said.

Jo-Anne Higgins of the Cope Foundation said: “Each year, we aim to raise €1 million through fundraising to help our organisation deliver more for people and support people to live ‘Your Life, Your Way’.

“This money does so much – it helps us to purchase houses so that people can live more independent lives in their community; develop person-centred assistive technology projects which promote independence and choice; fund activities and experiences so people we support can try new things, visit new places and make connections; as well as purchase much-needed resources and equipment for our day and residential centres.”