Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 13:55

Asylum seeker who works on frontline expresses relief at permission to stay in Ireland

Mr Hussain has now been granted permission to remain in Ireland
Asylum seeker who works on frontline expresses relief at permission to stay in Ireland

Cork-based asylum seeker Nadim Hussain who went on hunger strike in a bid to stay in Ireland has been granted permission to remain.

Breda Graham

Cork-based asylum seeker Nadim Hussain who went on hunger strike in a bid to stay in Ireland has been granted permission to remain.

Mr Hussain, who is originally from India, began a hunger strike back in October in an attempt to be granted permission to stay in Ireland, and more specifically, to be able to stay in Cork where he now calls home after living here for the past three years.

He ended his nine-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Department of Justice that he would not be deported and after being discharged from Cork University Hospital (CUH) in late October, he returned to his accommodation on Kinsale Road direct provision centre, where he has lived since 2019.

Mr Hussain has now been granted permission to remain in Ireland.

It comes after his recent renewed call on the Department of Justice to issue him with an Irish Residence Permit (IRP) after receiving assurances that he would not be deported.

Speaking to The Echo, he said he is relieved at the decision and is set to take part in the Fountainstown Fun Dip on December 18 to say thank you for all of the support he has received.

The charity swim aims to support teenagers aged 12 to 17 in direct provision.

Speaking to The Echo, TD Mick Barry, who fought Mr Hussain’s case in the Dáil, said: “I'm glad to hear that permission to stay has been granted to Nadim Hussain.

“Attention needs to turn now to the question of others who are in similar predicaments.

“I think that the upcoming amnesty for undocumented workers needs to be broadened to include asylum seekers and I think the dismantling of the direct provision system needs to be speeded up too.”

Read More

Indian asylum seeker renews call for residence permit

More in this section

Man caught with cocaine in Cork avoids jail Man caught with cocaine in Cork avoids jail
An Post Christmas cut off dates approach An Post Christmas cut off dates approach
Eight new acts to join Bastille and Fatboy Slim on stage in Cork next year Eight new acts to join Bastille and Fatboy Slim on stage in Cork next year
direct provision
<p>Fianna Fáil councillor William O’Leary said he wished to stress the necessity of respite facility re-opening, given the extreme shortage of respite beds in the area.</p>

Cork welfare home closed due to staffing issues set to reopen

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more