Asylum seeker who works on frontline expresses relief at permission to stay in Ireland

Cork-based asylum seeker Nadim Hussain who went on hunger strike in a bid to stay in Ireland has been granted permission to remain.

Mr Hussain, who is originally from India, began a hunger strike back in October in an attempt to be granted permission to stay in Ireland, and more specifically, to be able to stay in Cork where he now calls home after living here for the past three years.

He ended his nine-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Department of Justice that he would not be deported and after being discharged from Cork University Hospital (CUH) in late October, he returned to his accommodation on Kinsale Road direct provision centre, where he has lived since 2019.

Mr Hussain has now been granted permission to remain in Ireland.

It comes after his recent renewed call on the Department of Justice to issue him with an Irish Residence Permit (IRP) after receiving assurances that he would not be deported.

Speaking to The Echo, he said he is relieved at the decision and is set to take part in the Fountainstown Fun Dip on December 18 to say thank you for all of the support he has received.

The charity swim aims to support teenagers aged 12 to 17 in direct provision.

Speaking to The Echo, TD Mick Barry, who fought Mr Hussain’s case in the Dáil, said: “I'm glad to hear that permission to stay has been granted to Nadim Hussain.

“Attention needs to turn now to the question of others who are in similar predicaments.

“I think that the upcoming amnesty for undocumented workers needs to be broadened to include asylum seekers and I think the dismantling of the direct provision system needs to be speeded up too.”