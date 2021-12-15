Hundreds of jobs and faster journeys; €90m investment in Cork-Dublin rail line

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan yesterday announced Government approval for additional funding of €91.5m to be spent on line improvements which will cut journey times from Cork to Dublin by 8-10 minutes and will futureproof the line to accommodate 200km/h speeds at a later stage.
An Irish Rail spokesperson said the investment is very positive for commuters. “Upgrading the Cork line means we can work towards our goal of a two-hour journey time on our busiest and flagship Intercity route.
“This will bring more people onto our services, lead to more services on the route, and help to ensure that transport in Ireland develops more sustainably, with the strongest possible public transport alternative.”
The funding announced yesterday will be assigned to the existing infrastructure manager multi-annual contract which provides the funding and governance oversight framework for the rail network and its infrastructure.
It is estimated that an average of 150 jobs will be created in 2022-2023 and 55 jobs in 2024 as a direct consequence of the additional IMMAC spend on the Cork Line Rehabilitation Project (CLRP) alone.