America’s Cup is 'incredibly important opportunity': Councillors to seek support to bring event to Cork 

Cork County Council is to write to local ministers and TDs, along with Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin, seeking support in bringing the world’s third-largest sporting event, the America’s Cup, to Cork shores.

Councillors yesterday voiced their support for a motion put forward by the Cobh Municipal District (MD) that the council write to Ms Martin requesting that every effort be made to secure the America’s Cup for Cork Harbour in 2024.

Speaking on the topic, Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said the benefits of hosting the America’s Cup, for Cork as well as the wider Munster area, would be huge.

Supporting her party colleague, Fine Gael councillor Susan McCarthy said it was a “no-brainer” to host the event.

Independent councillor Alan Coleman was also behind the efforts to garner support for the cause, saying it was an “incredibly important opportunity” which “could kickstart Cork’s return to tourism”.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath agreed that the opportunity that was before Cork and Munster should be grasped, with Fine Gael councillor Micheal Paul Murtagh saying: “we should promote what I see as a jewel”.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan, the mayor of Co Cork, said she had been sceptical of the venture to begin with, but after some research, was very much in favour of having the event held along the Cork coastline.

“There is an estimated 12-18 month economic boost — and it is not just for Cork, but for the wider Munster region,” she said.

She also said the impetus to upgrade and repair infrastructure in advance of the event was an additional benefit.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the local authority had been engaging with the promotors and the Government in relation to the event, and they had given a commitment to facilitate the race within their remit, should it be given the go-ahead.

“We have outlined that we are in a position to facilitate it, but there are other authorities involved, it is not just Cork County Council,” he said.