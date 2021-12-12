Christmas 'miracle' brings cheer to Cork's Glasheen Road

NEARLY 75 people were treated to free haircuts, Christmas dinner, and presents at a special event for people in need on Glasheen Road today.

'Miracle on Glasheen Road' was organised by Joseph Byrne of Joseph's Hair Salon with the help of many volunteers and local businesses, who all wanted to treat those who are homeless or living in refuge due to domestic violence in the run up to Christmas.

Olive Morris of Cork Penny Dinners arriving with selection boxes at Miracle on Glasheen Road. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Not only were haircuts and food from Cork Penny Dinners provided on the day, but there was also a magician and carols by the Kinsale Singers Choir.

Magician Gerard Kearney at Miracle on Glasheen Road. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Countless gifts were handed out during the event, which took place between the salon and a marquee at Flannerys bar.

Speaking with The Echo, Mr Byrne said he was “blown away” by the number of items that were donated over the past few weeks.

“People from Glasheen, Wilton, Togher, everyone came out and donated. I cannot get over what came into the salon over the last few weeks,” he said.

“Some people even gave money to help people pay off their bills. I can’t even describe how well it went.

"It was very emotional but it was just a lovely day and we had amazing volunteers.”

Joseph Byrne of Joseph's Hair Salon and John Gaffney of Flannery's Bar hosted the event for 75 people in need. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mr Byrne began doing free haircut events in his salon for Christmas nearly ten years ago, along with organising collections of thousands of selection boxes for people in need.

This year, he wanted to make the event even bigger for his annual customers, who often say that Christmas doesn’t begin until they visit him.

Joseph Byrne has been doing free hair styling events for those in need in Cork for ten years. Picture: Denis Minihane.

“One woman who had never been before came to me and was crying with gratitude, another gave me a hug and told me how much it meant to her just to be recognised and get that good feeling of getting her hair done,” Mr Byrne said.

“The gratitude from people was amazing. I sat down in front of the fire with my husband Darren afterward and we were just thinking about how lucky we are.

"Some of the people who came were going back to emergency accommodation or Cuanlee Refuge.

“We’re so lucky and we want to keep doing this throughout the year in our own quiet way. Helping people isn’t just for Christmas.”