Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 17:30

Boil water notice lifted for over 8,500 Cork residents

The notice for customers on the Newmarket Public Water Supply was originally issued after high turbidity levels were detected in the source following Storm Barra
Those served by the supply can now resume normal use of their water for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

A BOIL water notice in place for more than 8,500 Cork residents has been lifted.

Irish Water and Cork County Council have announced that customers on the Newmarket Public Water Supply can now use their water again as normal.

The announcement was made after workers received satisfactory results during testing and consulted with the HSE.

The Newmarket Public Water Supply serves residents in Newmarket, Kanturk, Meelin, Kilbrin, Castlemagner, Tullylease, Lismire, Knocknagree, Kiskeam, Ballydesmond, Cullen, Boherbue, Dromtariffe, and Derrinagree.

The notice was originally issued after high turbidity levels were detected in the water source after Storm Barra. 

As a result, Irish Water could not guarantee that the drinking water entering the supply was being properly disinfected.

However, those served by the supply can now resume normal use of the water for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

"Irish Water and Cork County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community," a spokesperson for Irish Water said.

To contact Irish Water in relation to the notice call 1800 278 278.

40763319

