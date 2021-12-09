Cork students’ artwork to feature in calendar

A prizewinning artwork by 13-year old Cork student Becca Evans, from Regina Mundi Girls’ secondary school, Ballinlough, and another by Isabella Croce (10) from Cloghroe National School, Blarney, have been chosen to illustrate the 2022 Texaco Children’s Art Competition Calendar just published.

Two of 13 selected to illustrate the publication, Becca’s piece, entitled ‘Teatime’, will appear during the month of January and Isabella’s entitled ‘Circle Of Life’ will feature in December. Both will be seen in thousands of homes throughout Ireland during the coming year.

Both winners of Special Merit Awards in the 2021 competition, they were two of a number said by a competition adjudicator to illustrate perfectly the outstanding talent, creativity and imagination that many of our young artists possess.

The artwork by 10-year old Cork student Isabella Croce.

No stranger to the Competition, Isabella won a Special Merit Award in 2019 and 2016 also.

Calendars are currently available through a select number of Texaco service stations and Texaco branded distributors countrywide and through Texoil, Valero’s own home heating oil division.