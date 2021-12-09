Luxury Cork resort buys pub previously owned by Pat Shortt

Castlemartyr Resort has announced it has bought the The Hunted Hog pub located on Main Street in Castlemartyr village.

Previously owned by comedian Pat Shortt, The Hunted Hog is named after a fabled 15th century hunt for a wild boar that was a danger to Castlemartyr locals. The much-loved pub is known for its picturesque outdoor beer garden alongside the Kiltha River as well as its popular traditional music sessions.

The resort has said the purchase 'ensures the future viability of The Hunted Hog, which is particularly important during the current trading circumstances'.

“This is a very exciting acquisition for Castlemartyr Resort, and we are looking forward to creating a superior pub experience that is on a par with what we offer here at the resort," Brendan Comerford, General Manager of Castlemartyr Resort said.

"It’s a beautiful pub, important to the area and we are looking forward to developing the new amenity whilst staying faithful to its charms and character.

"We want our guests to enjoy a real East Cork pub experience and for locals to enjoy the revived service.”

Castlemartyr Resort, which is one of the largest employers in the East Cork region, has commenced a programme of refurbishments to the luxury resort, and the purchase of The Hunted Hog is part of the development of an enhanced offering to guests and is a further investment by Castlemartyr Resort into the local area, supporting the community and local jobs.

There are plans in development which will see enhanced indoor and alfresco gastropub dining offered at The Hunted Hog and the resort is in the process of developing a recruitment campaign for positions which will add a number of permanent jobs to the locale.