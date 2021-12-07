Watch: Businesses in Cork city narrowly escape flood damage during Storm Barra

Business owners in Cork city have breathed a sigh of relief this morning as no damage was reported to city centre premises.

Water receded earlier this morning after high tide brought with it flooding on Morrison’s Island, Father Mathew Quay, and the South Mall with surface water also present on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland this morning, the Director of Services and Operations with Cork City Council, David Joyce, said that the vast majority of properties had taken the opportunity to protect themselves from flooding this morning.

They had either gotten their own sandbags, gotten sandbags off the local authority or had more permanent flood defence protection structures that they can put in place so all that was in place.

President of the Cork Business Association (CBA) travelled to the city centre today to see if any damage had been done to its office on South Mall and to members’ premises across the city centre.

Speaking to The Echo, he said that luckily, there was no damage to property this morning.

“There was a lot of water on Morrison’s Island alright and South Mall wasn’t great and there was some surface eater on Oliver Plunkett Street but from what I could see there was no damage done to property which is a positive result,” he said.

Surface water on Oliver Plunkett Street as Strom Barra hits Cork city. Picture: Eoin O'Sullivan/Twitter.

He said that businesses find themselves in this situation in relation to flooding in the city centre “nearly two to three times a year now” and that it is “very stressful” for business owners.

“We had another sleepless night again worrying about water entering your premises which is not a nice feeling.

“We’ve had a very difficult 18 to 20 months due to Covid. Business has been very hard and then having something like this on top of it all.

The frustrating thing is that we have a solution to it and it’s been delayed due to other interests in Cork city but we’re confident that Cork City Council will be able to start works on the Morrison’s Island project very very soon.

“It’s been difficult for people who probably couldn’t travel into the city because they probably live too far away to come in and check their premises this morning and they’re depending on the emergency services to report back if there’s any issues or damage. It’s not a nice place to be as a property owner or business owner.

South Mall currently has a lot of surface water. Please avoid driving up if possible. @CBA_cork #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/y0pidFLmmH — Eoin O'Sullivan (@Eoinmpos) December 7, 2021

“As well heading into Christmas which is a busy period. Most people do 30% of their business leading into Christmas so having a day closed is not ideal,” he said.

Meanwhile, the general manager of The Imperial Hotel on South Mall, Bastien Peyraud confirmed that the hotel is open and “ready with our best smile to welcome our guests” today.

He told The Echo that there was no damage done to the property and that flood water “didn’t even reach the door”.