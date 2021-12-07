Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 11:12

Watch: Businesses in Cork city narrowly escape flood damage during Storm Barra

Watch: Businesses in Cork city narrowly escape flood damage during Storm Barra

A car makes its way through the floods on the South Mall, Cork Picture Dan Linehan

Breda Graham

Business owners in Cork city have breathed a sigh of relief this morning as no damage was reported to city centre premises.

Water receded earlier this morning after high tide brought with it flooding on Morrison’s Island, Father Mathew Quay, and the South Mall with surface water also present on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland this morning, the Director of Services and Operations with Cork City Council, David Joyce, said that the vast majority of properties had taken the opportunity to protect themselves from flooding this morning.

They had either gotten their own sandbags, gotten sandbags off the local authority or had more permanent flood defence protection structures that they can put in place so all that was in place.

President of the Cork Business Association (CBA) travelled to the city centre today to see if any damage had been done to its office on South Mall and to members’ premises across the city centre.

Speaking to The Echo, he said that luckily, there was no damage to property this morning.

“There was a lot of water on Morrison’s Island alright and South Mall wasn’t great and there was some surface eater on Oliver Plunkett Street but from what I could see there was no damage done to property which is a positive result,” he said.

Surface water on Oliver Plunkett Street as Strom Barra hits Cork city. Picture: Eoin O'Sullivan/Twitter.
Surface water on Oliver Plunkett Street as Strom Barra hits Cork city. Picture: Eoin O'Sullivan/Twitter.

He said that businesses find themselves in this situation in relation to flooding in the city centre “nearly two to three times a year now” and that it is “very stressful” for business owners.

“We had another sleepless night again worrying about water entering your premises which is not a nice feeling.

“We’ve had a very difficult 18 to 20 months due to Covid. Business has been very hard and then having something like this on top of it all. 

The frustrating thing is that we have a solution to it and it’s been delayed due to other interests in Cork city but we’re confident that Cork City Council will be able to start works on the Morrison’s Island project very very soon.

“It’s been difficult for people who probably couldn’t travel into the city because they probably live too far away to come in and check their premises this morning and they’re depending on the emergency services to report back if there’s any issues or damage. It’s not a nice place to be as a property owner or business owner.

“As well heading into Christmas which is a busy period. Most people do 30% of their business leading into Christmas so having a day closed is not ideal,” he said.

Meanwhile, the general manager of The Imperial Hotel on South Mall, Bastien Peyraud confirmed that the hotel is open and “ready with our best smile to welcome our guests” today.

He told The Echo that there was no damage done to the property and that flood water “didn’t even reach the door”.

Read More

Live: More than 3,000 properties without power, gust reaching 124km/h recorded at Sherkin Island

More in this section

FILE PHOTO EirGrid has reported that Ireland could see electricity shortages over the next five winters due to rising demand and Storm Barra: 3,300 properties in Cork without power, further outages expected
Woman taken to hospital after fall from a building in Cork  Woman taken to hospital after fall from a building in Cork 
Useful numbers and websites to keep in mind during Storm Barra Useful numbers and websites to keep in mind during Storm Barra
<p>Cork Opera House has announced that this year’s pantomime will proceed despite audiences being reduced to 50 percent capacity per show. Picture: John Allen</p>

Cork Opera House issues update on this year's pantomime

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more