Useful numbers and websites to keep in mind during Storm Barra

As Strom Barra continues to sweep across Cork this morning, here are some useful numbers to keep in mind.
Transport
Road Safety Authority - Phone 096 25000 or click here
AA Roadwatch - Phone 84322 from a mobile or 0906 88 84322 from a landline or click here
Winter Ready - click here
Public transport
Irish Rail: 0818 366 222 or click here
Bus Éireann - Phone 0818 836 611 or click here
Aircoach - Phone 01 844 7118 or click here
Airports
Cork Airport - Phone 021 431 3131 or click here
Dubin Airport - Phone 01 944 1111 or click here
Shannon Airport - Phone 061 712 000 or click here
Kerry Airport - Phone 066 976 4644 or click here
Ireland West - Phone 94 936 8100 or click here
Utility services
ESB: To report a dangerous situation to people or property phone 1800 372 999; to check your power outage click here
Gas Networks Ireland - Phone 1850 20 50 50 or click here
Irish Water supply and service updates - Phone - 1850 278 278 or click here
Local authorities
Customer Service - 021 492 4000 or click here
Keep up to date with Cork City Council updates on Twitter
For fallen trees, flooding and roads damage phone 021 4276891 from 9am to 5pm
Emergency out of hours number - 021 4800048
Animal welfare issues
For animal welfare issues connected with severe weather please keep in touch with your Teagasc adviser or contact the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Animal Welfare Helpline on:
Call save: 0761 064408
Phone: 01 6072379
Rescue services
In an emergency dial 112 or 999
If your vessel is equipped with a radio - then use channel 16 and tell the operator your location. If you do not have a radio, use your phone to call 112 or 999 and ask for Coast Guard.