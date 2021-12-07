Useful numbers and websites to keep in mind during Storm Barra

As Strom Barra continues to sweep across Cork this morning, here are some useful numbers to keep in mind.

Transport

Road Safety Authority - Phone 096 25000 or click here

AA Roadwatch - Phone 84322 from a mobile or 0906 88 84322 from a landline or click here

Winter Ready - click here

Public transport

Irish Rail: 0818 366 222 or click here

Bus Éireann - Phone 0818 836 611 or click here

Aircoach - Phone 01 844 7118 or click here

Airports

Cork Airport - Phone 021 431 3131 or click here

Dubin Airport - Phone 01 944 1111 or click here

Shannon Airport - Phone 061 712 000 or click here

Kerry Airport - Phone 066 976 4644 or click here

Ireland West - Phone 94 936 8100 or click here

Utility services

ESB: To report a dangerous situation to people or property phone 1800 372 999; to check your power outage click here

Gas Networks Ireland - Phone 1850 20 50 50 or click here

Irish Water supply and service updates - Phone - 1850 278 278 or click here

Local authorities

Cork City Council:

Customer Service - 021 492 4000 or click here

Keep up to date with Cork City Council updates on Twitter

Cork County Council:

For fallen trees, flooding and roads damage phone 021 4276891 from 9am to 5pm

Emergency out of hours number - 021 4800048

Keep up to date with Cork City Council updates on Twitter

Animal welfare issues

For animal welfare issues connected with severe weather please keep in touch with your Teagasc adviser or contact the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Animal Welfare Helpline on:

Call save: 0761 064408

Phone: 01 6072379

Rescue services

In an emergency dial 112 or 999

Vessels: If your vessel is equipped with a radio - then use channel 16 and tell the operator your location. If you do not have a radio, use your phone to call 112 or 999 and ask for Coast Guard.