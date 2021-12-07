Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 09:40

Useful numbers and websites to keep in mind during Storm Barra

A worker has his picture taken during the early morning flooding after the high tide on the South Mall, Cork Picture Dan Linehan

Breda Graham

As Strom Barra continues to sweep across Cork this morning, here are some useful numbers to keep in mind.

Transport

Road Safety Authority - Phone 096 25000 or click here 

AA Roadwatch - Phone 84322 from a mobile or 0906 88 84322 from a landline or click here 

Winter Ready - click here 

Public transport

Irish Rail: 0818 366 222 or click here 

Bus Éireann - Phone 0818 836 611 or click here 

Aircoach - Phone 01 844 7118 or click here

Airports

 

Cork Airport - Phone 021 431 3131 or click here 

Dubin Airport - Phone 01 944 1111 or click here 

Shannon Airport - Phone 061 712 000 or click here 

Kerry Airport - Phone 066 976 4644 or click here 

Ireland West - Phone 94 936 8100 or click here 

Utility services

 

ESB: To report a dangerous situation to people or property phone 1800 372 999; to check your power outage click here 

Gas Networks Ireland - Phone 1850 20 50 50 or click here 

Irish Water supply and service updates - Phone - 1850 278 278 or click here 

Local authorities

 

Cork City Council:

Customer Service - 021 492 4000 or click here 

Keep up to date with Cork City Council updates on Twitter 

Cork County Council:

For fallen trees, flooding and roads damage phone 021 4276891 from 9am to 5pm 

Emergency out of hours number - 021 4800048 

Keep up to date with Cork City Council updates on Twitter 

Animal welfare issues

 

For animal welfare issues connected with severe weather please keep in touch with your Teagasc adviser or contact the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Animal Welfare Helpline on:

Call save: 0761 064408 

Phone: 01 6072379 

Rescue services

 

In an emergency dial 112 or 999 

Vessels: If your vessel is equipped with a radio - then use channel 16 and tell the operator your location. If you do not have a radio, use your phone to call 112 or 999 and ask for Coast Guard.

Live: Cork Airport remains open but some flights have been cancelled; Irish Rail services still operating

