Cork business owners facing a 'sleepless night' as Storm Barra approaches

BUSINESS owners in Cork are facing a "sleepless night" with an agonising wait to see the potential initial impacts of Storm Barra.

Met Éireann yesterday issued a status red wind warning for Cork, in effect from 6am on Tuesday until 9pm with an orange wind warning expected to remain until 6am Wednesday.

A yellow rain warning is also in place nationwide until 6pm on Wednesday, as the strong winds from Storm Barra are accompanied by heavy rain.

Eoin O’Sullivan, president of Cork Business Association (CBA) said businesses in high-risk areas of the city centre were taking precautions to protect property against potential flood damage - hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

"We’re going into another night of worry - a sleepless night for many.

"We would feel a lot more comfortable if we had a flood defence scheme in place.

"We have been told that the Morrison’s Island project will be going ahead very soon but still it’s just the delays, certain groups in the city that have opposed it have made it very difficult," he said.

"All we can be is hopeful that it won’t flood."

Tomorrow morning's high tide is expected at 7.24am.

Cork City Council warned that in addition to the weather warnings flooding was also likely due to very high astronomical Spring Tides in the morning.

City council said areas where flooding most susceptible to flooding include low-lying areas of the city centre, in particular on Morrison’s Quay, Fr Mathew Quay, Fr Mathew Street, Union Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace and Rutland Street.

Speaking to The Echo John Minihan, who owns Minihan’s pharmacy on Oliver Plunkett Street - an area often hit by flooding - said he was hopeful that his business would not flood on this occasion due to the direction of the winds forecast.

"Flooding wise we should be ok but we’ll still take precautions," he said.

He confirmed that Minihan’s would open on Tuesday.

"We’re a pharmacy and we have people booked in for vaccinations, we have people for prescriptions and things like that - it would take an awful lot for Minihan’s to close."

He said that weather events such as this underscore the need for adequate flood defences for the city, describing the reoccurring risk of flooding as "worrying" particularly in the midst of the pandemic "when the city is being so hard hit by the downturn in trade".

Areas of the county were also bracing themselves ahead of the bad weather, with Cork County Council erecting flood barriers in places like Mallow and Fermoy.

CLOSURES

Numerous disruptions to services in Cork today have been announced to due Storm Barra.

The Department of Education advised that all schools covered by the red alert and orange warning from Met Éireann should not open tomorrow.

#StormBarra

Red Wind Warning from 6.00am to 9.00pm tomorrow Tues 7th Dec.



Shelter in place & #STAYHOME for duration of the Red Warning.



Flood barriers being erected in Mallow and Fermoy.



Council facilities will be closed. Online services will continue.https://t.co/jriWk8Xt7c pic.twitter.com/eaNT5SGy42 — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) December 6, 2021

There will also be disruptions to travel, including the cancellation of all Bus Éireann services in Cork, some flights and the Black Ash Park and Ride.

The public has also been advised of disruption to health services in Cork today including the closure of all Covid-19 vaccination centres and test centres.

All planned inpatient and outpatient appointments and procedures in Cork University Hospital, Bantry General Hospital and Mallow General Hospital are cancelled.

The public has been asked not to travel to any appointment or service without checking first.