Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 12:09

Lidl receives approval for redevelopment of West City Retail Park in Cork

Lidl Ireland has received local authority approval from Cork City Council for the redevelopment of the existing West City Retail Park on the outskirts of Ballincollig.

Breda Graham

The redevelopment will see an investment of €16m in the local area and the creation of up to 100 jobs across the retail park with hundreds more jobs being created during the construction phase.

As part of the redevelopment, in a bid to transform the retail park to a modern and vibrant hub, Lidl has worked closely with leading Danish home retailer JYSK and Australian retail pharmacy Chemist Warehouse, in a commercial agreement that would see both retailers move into the park and open for trade alongside the new Lidl store.

The development also has provisions for a coffee shop and a generous-sized retail unit, suited to a local business looking for an electrical showroom or a sports or leisure store.

Speaking about the project, Regional Director for Munster with Lidl Ireland, Conor Nagle, said: “We are delighted that Cork City Council have approved our plans and granted us planning permission for this exciting development, and we are keen to commence work early next year.

This plan would see the current retail park, which is vastly underutilised, transformed into a modern and vibrant retail hub for the residents of Ballincollig and the surrounding areas.

Lidl has invested heavily in Cork projects in recent years with new stores and redevelopments in Churchfield, Wilton, Ballyvolane, Mitchelstown, Kanturk, Macroom and Youghal.

New Aldi store set for Cork town to create 25 jobs

