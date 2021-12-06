Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 10:25

New Aldi store set for Cork town to create 25 jobs

New Aldi store set for Cork town to create 25 jobs

Aldi Ireland will be bringing the best prices in Irish retail and up to 25 new permanent jobs to Kanturk.

Breda Graham

A new Aldi store which is set to open in late 2023 will create 25 new permanent jobs in Kanturk.

Cork County Council granted Aldi planning permission to build the new store which will see a substantial investment of €7 million into the local area.

The development on Percival Street near the town centre of Kanturk will also create 80 jobs during the construction phase.

The new environmentally friendly store will be powered by 100% renewable electricity and will be constructed in Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design and will feature 103 car parking spaces, eight bike parking spaces and four free-to-use electric vehicle-charging points.

The 1,315sqm development will also include a two-storey café/restaurant unit facing onto Percival Street.

The new access road will link Percival Street to the new Kanturk link road and will include a dedicated cycle lane, improving access to the town centre and the new national school.

Aldi Regional Managing Director, Colin Breslin, said: “It is great news to get the green light from Cork County Council for our new Kanturk store.

The local team are really looking forward to welcoming both existing and new customers to our Kanturk store.

“The store will also provide further opportunity for local food and drink producers to work with Aldi. Last year, we sourced €68.5 million of locally produced food and drink from Co Cork based suppliers.” 

The new store will be Aldi’s 25th in Cork, with Aldi having this year submitted planning applications for Clonakilty, due to open in late 2022, and on Skehard Road in Blackrock, planned to open in 2024.

Read More

NCSE engaging with 13 schools in South West Cork on establishment of additional special classes

More in this section

Storm Barra: Authorities closely monitoring evolving situation Storm Barra: Authorities closely monitoring evolving situation
Watch: Hundreds of Santa Clauses cycle around Cork city for charity Watch: Hundreds of Santa Clauses cycle around Cork city for charity
Status Orange wind warning issued for Cork on Tuesday; Met Éireann warns of potential travel and power disruptions Status Orange wind warning issued for Cork on Tuesday; Met Éireann warns of potential travel and power disruptions
<p>A Department spokesperson said that they are aware of the need for further specialist education places in the area. Pic Larry Cummins</p>

NCSE engaging with 13 schools in South West Cork on establishment of additional special classes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more