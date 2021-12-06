New Aldi store set for Cork town to create 25 jobs

A new Aldi store which is set to open in late 2023 will create 25 new permanent jobs in Kanturk.

Cork County Council granted Aldi planning permission to build the new store which will see a substantial investment of €7 million into the local area.

The development on Percival Street near the town centre of Kanturk will also create 80 jobs during the construction phase.

The new environmentally friendly store will be powered by 100% renewable electricity and will be constructed in Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design and will feature 103 car parking spaces, eight bike parking spaces and four free-to-use electric vehicle-charging points.

The 1,315sqm development will also include a two-storey café/restaurant unit facing onto Percival Street.

The new access road will link Percival Street to the new Kanturk link road and will include a dedicated cycle lane, improving access to the town centre and the new national school.

Aldi Regional Managing Director, Colin Breslin, said: “It is great news to get the green light from Cork County Council for our new Kanturk store.

The local team are really looking forward to welcoming both existing and new customers to our Kanturk store.

“The store will also provide further opportunity for local food and drink producers to work with Aldi. Last year, we sourced €68.5 million of locally produced food and drink from Co Cork based suppliers.”

The new store will be Aldi’s 25th in Cork, with Aldi having this year submitted planning applications for Clonakilty, due to open in late 2022, and on Skehard Road in Blackrock, planned to open in 2024.