'There’s really no light at the end of the tunnel': Hospitality sector reeling following announcement on restrictions 

The closure of nightclubs, a return to table service, a six-person table limit, and a limit of 50% capacity at entertainment, cultural, community, and sporting events, all to come into effect from December 7 to January 9, were among measures announced by the Government last night as a means of tackling rising Covid-19 case numbers and the spread of the Omicron variant.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said proof of vaccination will be required for entering gyms, leisure centres, and hotel bars and restaurants.
“The challenge we face is that while we have stabilised the surge of cases in the country, the daily case numbers are still very high,” he said.
“The increased social mixing that normally comes with Christmas would put that under pressure in any case, but if Omicron takes hold and if it is more transmissible, the potential for a very serious crisis is obvious.”
Nphet has advised that gatherings in private homes over the coming weeks be kept to a maximum of four households at any one time
“We’re staying open but what a blow for the industry. I just don’t know how people are going to do it,” he told The Echo. “There’ll be a big grey cloud appearing over the next week or two. We’re entering a bleak Christmas now.”
The new capacity regulations come just one week before the opening night of the Cork Opera House pantomime.