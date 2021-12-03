Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 18:33

At a glance: Covid restrictions for Christmas and New Year

Here is a summary of the restrictions that will be in place during the Christmas and New Year period.
At a glance: Covid restrictions for Christmas and New Year

Tomas Doherty

The Taoiseach confirmed on Friday evening that the State will re-introduce some Covid restrictions, following “very stark” advice from the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan.

Micheál Martin said that from December 7th to January 9th, a range of new public health measures will take effect.

Here is a summary of the restrictions that will be in place during the Christmas and New Year period.

Nightclubs

Nightclubs will close from December 7th to January 9th.

Restaurants, bars and hotels

Strict social distancing will be required in all bars and restaurants, including hotels.

There will be table service only, with at least 1 metre between tables.

A maximum of six adults will be allowed per table and no multiple table bookings will be permitted. Masks must be worn when not at the table.

Closing time remains at 12am.

Events

There will be a maximum of 50 per cent capacity at entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events, which must all be fully seated.

Face masks must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

Covid passes

The requirement to show a valid Digital Covid Certificate will be extended to gyms, leisure centres and hotel bars and restaurants.

Home visits

The National Public Health Emergency Team have advised that visits to private homes over coming weeks should be kept to a maximum of three other households at any one time (four households in total).

More in this section

Virgin Media anchor settles case over father’s death Virgin Media anchor settles case over father’s death
Fully opened windows not needed for adequate ventilation of schools - Department Fully opened windows not needed for adequate ventilation of schools - Department
Former RTÉ producer given 10-year sentence for child sex abuse Former RTÉ producer given 10-year sentence for child sex abuse
Gardaí arrest man at Dublin Airport in relation to murder of Francis Dunne

Gardaí arrest man at Dublin Airport in relation to murder of Francis Dunne

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more