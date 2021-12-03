UCC professor: Covid incidence rates ‘totally unmanageable’

Speaking to The Echo, Prof Killeen said: “The potential for us to find ourselves in a situation where we just can’t extract ourselves is very real."
“It’s not going to come passively and it certainly won’t come to us if we just put our head in the sand and hope for the best,” he added.
"We are achieving the KPIs to get those people scheduled within the 24 hours where we can but it is just very challenging at the moment because of the very high level of demand,” she added.
Speaking about the demand for Covid-19 PCR testing, Professor Killeen said: "Doesn't it say wonderful things about the people of Ireland that we keep going for the tests? I thought that everyone would have given up and that's why I’ve been so concerned from the start because I know you just can’t live like this forever and there does come a point where people give up.
“It’s amazing that the people of Ireland are still doing their duty and desperately looking for tests,” he said.