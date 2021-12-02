Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 17:18

Gardaí withdraw objection to renewal of licence for one of Cork city's biggest pubs

An apology had already been made on behalf of Rearden’s for what occurred on August 20, when Cork played Limerick in the hurling final
Gardaí withdraw objection to renewal of licence for one of Cork city's biggest pubs

Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan indicated that the garda objection was withdrawn in relation to the renewal of the licence. Picture Dan Linehan

Liam Heylin

CORK gardaí have withdrawn their objection to the renewal of the licence for Rearden’s on Washington Street following a road closure and the erection of a big screen for the All-Ireland Hurling Final.

The matter was originally listed for decision by Judge Marian O’Leary at Cork District Court tomorrow after hearing evidence in the objection to the renewal of their licence a fortnight ago.

However, following the adjournment, the matter was subsequently brought back before the court where Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan indicated that the garda objection was withdrawn in relation to the renewal of the licence. 

This followed an undertaking by the licensee to abide by all conditions of the licence. An apology had already been made on behalf of Rearden’s for what occurred on August 20, when Cork played Limerick in the hurling final.

Hanover Street at the rear of Rearden’s was closed off and a large TV screen and other TV screens were erected on that day.

Inspector Martin Canny had objected to the renewal of the licence for Rearden’s and called evidence from Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan, Sergeant Alan Cronin and Sergeant Seán Minihane.

“In the middle of the pandemic this was wholly unacceptable. A street was closed off. There was no permit to do this. It was a wholly reckless act where there was no consultation with the gardaí,” Insp. Canny said.

Defence senior counsel Michael McGrath said, “Rearden’s was wrong on All-Ireland day. It has already been penalised with some bad publicity and has had to pay the cost of meeting this objection. It was managed well for 25 years before All-Ireland day and since then. Rearden’s has learned its lesson.

“It did not breach Covid 19 and HSE guidelines. There has been evidence of unedifying conduct. It was a mistake on one day out of 25 years.”

More in this section

Covid challenges in the weeks ahead, Taoiseach says Covid challenges in the weeks ahead, Taoiseach says
Big names feature in new fundraising book for Cork school Big names feature in new fundraising book for Cork school
Revamped Lidl store in North Cork officially reopens after 'extensive modernisation' Revamped Lidl store in North Cork officially reopens after 'extensive modernisation'
#courtscork courtcourts
Three Cork Lotto players win over €29k each in latest draw

Three Cork Lotto players win over €29k each in latest draw

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more