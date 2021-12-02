WATCH: Cork pupils hope to ‘Walk On’ with charity song

KIDS at a school in North Cork are hoping for a number one hit from Santa this year.

Pupils from Charleville CBS Primary School have already racked up almost 11,000 views on YouTube with their recent music video.

The video was created for a cover of Snow Patrol lead singer Gary Lightbody’s song This Is How You Walk On which they recorded during lockdown last year.

A total of 22 students took part in the project which was led by staff member and former Voice of Ireland winner, Keith Hanley. The children have already raised almost €1,000 with the song which will go towards autism-related services in the school and community.

Principal of the school, Michael O’Sullivan said they would like to see the generosity continue so they can help as many children as possible. He added that making it to number one for Christmas would be a welcome bonus.

“We need to keep pushing this so we’re asking everyone to listen to this song and share it as much as they can,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

He said that the process of making the song was very valuable for the boys.

“The theme is all about getting on with our lives which everyone is trying to do in spite of all the setbacks with Covid. The kids really missed out during Covid and had all the extracurricular activities taken away from them during the pandemic. This has given them hope.”

Keith Hanley also enjoyed lending his vocals to the track.

“I’ve always loved music,” Keith said. “When I did the Voice I was 18 and without any stresses. I was really just high on life. Now, I’m glad to be able to share what I’ve learned with the children.”

The singer said that working with people with special needs has always been his passion. He reflected on the process of recording and filming the song.

“The journey we went through as a school was incredible. It goes back to my Voice of Ireland days. The main goal for me was always to share what I have with the community We wanted to keep the arts going and this is how we decided to go about it.”

Both students and staff of the school have been delighted with the response to the single. “Every shop and business in the community has been raving about the single. We’ve been really happy to have so much support.”

Readers can donate to the fundraiser by visiting https://tinyurl.com/2p8bff2e

The video is also available to view on YouTube.