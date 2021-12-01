Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 17:51

Cork Gardaí renew appeal for information on man who went missing in 2007

Mr Walsh was 61 years of age when he was reported missing, and would now be 75.
Gardaí in Cork are renewing their appeal for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Daniel ‘Danny’ Walsh, who was last seen in the Bishopstown area of Cork city in February 2007.

At the time he went missing he was described as being 5'8" in height with a thin build, long grey hair, a beard and moustache.

Mr Walsh worked for Cork City Council prior to his retirement in 2006.

In particular, Gardaí are looking to make contact with two males who are understood to have resided with Mr Walsh at an address at Elton Lawn in Bishopstown around the time he was reported missing in 2007.

Any persons with information are asked to contact Gardaí at Togher Garda Station on (021) 4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line at (1800) 666111.

