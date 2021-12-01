Series of live outdoor shows to take place in Cork ahead of Christmas

A series of open air, live music and entertainment events are set to take place in Cork City in the run up to Christmas.

Following the success of the inaugural ‘Magic Nights By the Lee’ series last Summer, The Good Room in association with Cork City Council have announced ‘Magic Nights By The Lee - A Winter Solstice’.

It’s a new series to be staged over three nights in Cork’s Fitzgerald’s Park, funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme (LLPPS).

Cork based singer songwriter Minnie Marley. Pic: Darragh Kane

The outdoor shows which commence on the winter solstice, Tuesday December 21, will showcase some of Cork’s finest music, comedy and drag performance talent for three nights in a row until Thursday December 23.

Performing artists include one of Ireland’s most talked about, chart topping pop acts, True Tides; the brilliantly talented drag queen, Candy Warhol with the raucous Haus of Mockie Ah; the feisty boundary-pushing folk fiddler, Clare Sands; up and coming Afrobeat artists, Yves Solo and Minnie Marley; joyous jazz pop brass act Code of Behaviour; legendary Cork DJs, Stevie G, Eddie Kay and Fish Go Deep; and stand-up comedians Sinead Quinlan and Cornelius P. O’Sullivan.

Code of behaviour.

Each night will be hosted by the hilariously irreverent Cian Austin Jesus, aka one half of RTÉ Junior’s ‘The Body Brothers’ and the acrobatic comic duo, The Lords of Strut.

Announcing the series, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher said, “We’re thrilled to be able to stage some of Cork’s most talented artists, right here in the heart of the city, and for the citizens of Cork to be able to see and hear them perform at the most festive time of year.”

True Tides

The shows take place each night from 6pm - 8.30pm. Tickets costing just €3 per person, or €10 for a group of four, must be booked online in advance at www.magicnightsbythelee.com with all proceeds from the events being donated to a local charity to be nominated by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Colm Kelleher.

All events will comply with the HSE Covid guidelines.