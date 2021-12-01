Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 08:00

Series of live outdoor shows to take place in Cork ahead of Christmas

New series of live outdoor music, comedy and entertainment shows taking place in Cork’s Fitzgerald’s Park ahead of Christmas from December 21st - 23rd
Series of live outdoor shows to take place in Cork ahead of Christmas

Candy Warhol and the Haus of Mockie Ah bring their colourful, queer cabaret show to Fitzgerald’s Park on December 22.

Echo reporter

A series of open air, live music and entertainment events are set to take place in Cork City in the run up to Christmas.

Following the success of the inaugural ‘Magic Nights By the Lee’ series last Summer, The Good Room in association with Cork City Council have announced ‘Magic Nights By The Lee - A Winter Solstice’.

It’s a new series to be staged over three nights in Cork’s Fitzgerald’s Park, funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme (LLPPS).

Cork based singer songwriter Minnie Marley. Pic: Darragh Kane
Cork based singer songwriter Minnie Marley. Pic: Darragh Kane

The outdoor shows which commence on the winter solstice, Tuesday December 21, will showcase some of Cork’s finest music, comedy and drag performance talent for three nights in a row until Thursday December 23.

Performing artists include one of Ireland’s most talked about, chart topping pop acts, True Tides; the brilliantly talented drag queen, Candy Warhol with the raucous Haus of Mockie Ah; the feisty boundary-pushing folk fiddler, Clare Sands; up and coming Afrobeat artists, Yves Solo and Minnie Marley; joyous jazz pop brass act Code of Behaviour; legendary Cork DJs, Stevie G, Eddie Kay and Fish Go Deep; and stand-up comedians Sinead Quinlan and Cornelius P. O’Sullivan.

Code of behaviour.
Code of behaviour.

Each night will be hosted by the hilariously irreverent Cian Austin Jesus, aka one half of RTÉ Junior’s ‘The Body Brothers’ and the acrobatic comic duo, The Lords of Strut.

Announcing the series, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher said, “We’re thrilled to be able to stage some of Cork’s most talented artists, right here in the heart of the city, and for the citizens of Cork to be able to see and hear them perform at the most festive time of year.” 

True Tides
True Tides

The shows take place each night from 6pm - 8.30pm. Tickets costing just €3 per person, or €10 for a group of four, must be booked online in advance at www.magicnightsbythelee.com with all proceeds from the events being donated to a local charity to be nominated by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Colm Kelleher.

All events will comply with the HSE Covid guidelines.

Read More

Popular Cork coffee company granted permission to open new café

More in this section

FILE PHOTO NPHET has recommended that children aged 9 - 12 should wear masks in indoor settings such as shops END New Covid guidelines target kids in effort to keep schools open
Opening date announced for Cork city's Marina Park Opening date announced for Cork city's Marina Park
‘Huge confidence’ events centre construction could get under way by March, councillor says ‘Huge confidence’ events centre construction could get under way by March, councillor says
entertainmentcork artscork city council
<p>Labour local area representative Peter Horgan said the apparent decision of Government to abandon subsidies for antigen tests will leave people behind in our Covid response and reiterated his call for tests to be subsidised in order to ensure those who are struggling to make ends meet can access them for free. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins</p>

Refusal to subsidise antigen tests 'will leave people behind'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more