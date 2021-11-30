Popular Cork coffee company granted permission to open new café

POPULAR Cork coffee company Priory Coffee has been granted conditional planning permission to open a new café in the city.

Back in May Breamore Capital Partners Ltd lodged an application with Cork City Council seeking permission to change the use of units 4 and 5, Camden Wharf, Camden Quay, from retail to a Priory Coffee House and café.

The subject site is located on the junction between Camden Quay on the northern side of the River Lee and the N20 North City Link and was formerly the location of a Gala shop.

As the proposed change of use is in a mixed-use building, Cork City Council requested information about the opening hours of the café to “allow the impact on residential amenity to be assessed” before making a decision.

The applicant informed the council that the opening hours of the new unit would be between 7:30am and 6pm Monday to Saturday and between 9am and 6pm on Sunday.

Approval

Cork City Council has now given its stamp of approval to the plans, with seven conditions attached.

One condition stipulates that in the interest of proper planning and sustainable development, the new café will only be permitted to open from 7am to 6pm and is only permitted to operate as a café and not a restaurant.

Priory Coffee was set up by a local team in Cork back in 2017.

The company has several other coffee shops in Cork including in Youghal, Riverstick, Mallow, Fermoy, and on North Main Street.

Most recently the company opened a café on MacCurtain Street in August.

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the proposed change of use, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.