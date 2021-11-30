Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 14:15

Award for man who rescued woman from river in Cork last year

Mr Heelan had been out for a walk on the banks of the Blackwater in November 2020 when he noticed a young woman struggling in the river.
Award for man who rescued woman from river in Cork last year

Gary Heelan’s efforts were recognised by the charity during its National Annual Awards Ceremony last night, where he was presented with the ‘Seiko Just in Time Rescue Award’.

Martha Brennan

A CORK man has received a special award from Water Safety Ireland after rescuing a young woman from the River Blackwater in Mallow last year.

Gary Heelan’s efforts were recognised by the charity during its National Annual Awards Ceremony last night, where he was presented with the ‘Seiko Just in Time Rescue Award’.

Mr Heelan had been out for a walk on the banks of the Blackwater in November 2020 when he noticed a young woman struggling in the river.

After realising that the woman was holding onto a tree and was in difficulty, he immediately ran across the bridge, down the opposite bank of the river, and contacted the emergency services.

He then made his way to the woman and tried to assist her from the bank by entering the water himself. Despite a strong current, he managed to bring them both to safety.

Mr Heelin was presented with the award by the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD. He was one of 15 civilians to be recognised with the title.

Ms Humphreys thanked the rescuers for their efforts in saving a total of 24 lives last year and commented on their “commitment, skills and courage”.

“It is an honour to pay tribute to these deserving recipients. Without their quick thinking, the outcomes could have been very different,” she said.

“Drowning is a needless tragedy. 76 people drowned last year alone – a figure that would be even higher but for the efforts of individuals here and the ongoing work of volunteers.” 

A further 23 Water Safety Ireland volunteers were presented with Long-Service Volunteer Awards on the night and the efforts of lifeguards - who rescued 473 people from drowning last year - were also recognised.

The vice chairman of Water Safety Ireland asked adults to make themselves aware of the dangers of drowning during the ceremony.

“Tragedy can strike in seconds but with the right knowledge, skills and attitudes everyone can avoid the hazards,” he said.

Read More

Historical film shot on location in Cork to premiere this weekend

More in this section

CUH records third highest number of patients waiting on trolleys nationwide CUH records third highest number of patients waiting on trolleys nationwide
Cabinet meet to discuss latest Covid restriction proposals Cabinet meet to discuss latest Covid restriction proposals
'Indoor spaces need to be well ventilated': Cork-based professors on protection from new Covid variant 'Indoor spaces need to be well ventilated': Cork-based professors on protection from new Covid variant
<p>Those travelling with an antigen test result will need to have obtained it within 48 hours of departure, and it will have to be professionally administered. No self-administered tests will be accepted, under rules considered by Cabinet on Tuesday morning.</p>

Negative Covid test needed to enter Ireland from Friday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more