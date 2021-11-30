Award for man who rescued woman from river in Cork last year

A CORK man has received a special award from Water Safety Ireland after rescuing a young woman from the River Blackwater in Mallow last year.

Gary Heelan’s efforts were recognised by the charity during its National Annual Awards Ceremony last night, where he was presented with the ‘Seiko Just in Time Rescue Award’.

Mr Heelan had been out for a walk on the banks of the Blackwater in November 2020 when he noticed a young woman struggling in the river.

After realising that the woman was holding onto a tree and was in difficulty, he immediately ran across the bridge, down the opposite bank of the river, and contacted the emergency services.

He then made his way to the woman and tried to assist her from the bank by entering the water himself. Despite a strong current, he managed to bring them both to safety.

Mr Heelin was presented with the award by the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD. He was one of 15 civilians to be recognised with the title.

Ms Humphreys thanked the rescuers for their efforts in saving a total of 24 lives last year and commented on their “commitment, skills and courage”.

“It is an honour to pay tribute to these deserving recipients. Without their quick thinking, the outcomes could have been very different,” she said.

“Drowning is a needless tragedy. 76 people drowned last year alone – a figure that would be even higher but for the efforts of individuals here and the ongoing work of volunteers.”

A further 23 Water Safety Ireland volunteers were presented with Long-Service Volunteer Awards on the night and the efforts of lifeguards - who rescued 473 people from drowning last year - were also recognised.

The vice chairman of Water Safety Ireland asked adults to make themselves aware of the dangers of drowning during the ceremony.

“Tragedy can strike in seconds but with the right knowledge, skills and attitudes everyone can avoid the hazards,” he said.