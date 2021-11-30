Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 11:15

Historical film shot on location in Cork to premiere this weekend

Produced by Maurice Dineen of Club Ceoil, Ballyphehane, The Man in the Uniform is set in Cork city on the precipice of the Anglo-Irish Treaty in 1921.
Lead actor Peadar Cox in character as Sgt James O'Donoghue. Picture: Maurice Dineen

Amy Nolan

A historical film shot on location in Cork is set to premiere on Cork City Council’s YouTube channel this Sunday.

Funded under Cork City Council’s 2021 Commemorations Fund, it centres on James O’Donoghue - a sergeant in the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC), born and raised in Kerry, but who later moved to Tower Street in Cork city.

Speaking about the film, producer Maurice Dineen, explains that in the film Sergeant O’Donoghue illustrates that "there are two sides to every war, and many struggles on either side".

"Through the film, we discover that he supports neither the rebels nor the English. He is first and foremost an Irishman, with a home, a wife and a family," he continued. 

The film was written by Elizabeth Scanlon, directed by Catherine Mahon Buckley and stars Peadar Cox as Sergeant O’Donoghue and Ger O’Sullivan as his wife. 

It was shot on location at Elizabeth Fort, a former RIC barracks, in one of the old officers’ barrack houses.

The same team last year brought the life of patriot Joseph Murphy to the screen, with their film My Unsung Hero, commemorating the life of the young Pouladuff man who died on hunger strike in Cork Gaol on October 25, 1920- the same day Terence MacSwiney died on hunger strike in Brixton Prison.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher congratulated Club Ceoil on the production of The Man in the Uniform

"The film encompasses some of the principles and values of Cork City Council’s Commemorations Programme by respecting the past with an eye to the future, examining events in the context of the time in which they happened, recognising that history is not black and white, that stories must be told from all sides to allow for reconciliation and healing, and taking care and time so that everyone feels welcome to be present at, and contribute to the programme."

The Man in the Uniform will premiere on Sunday at 7pm. 

cork city councilcork history
