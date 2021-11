A 36-year-old woman is commencing an 18-month jail term for assault causing harm to another woman in Mallow last year.

Rachel Ward who was living in an apartment at 18 William O’Brien Street, Mallow, County Cork, pleaded guilty to the assault at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a jail term of three years on Ward.

However, the judge suspended 18 months of the sentence.

The assault was carried out and the defendant’s home on the night/early hours of May 10/May 11 last year.