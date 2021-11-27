Watch: Cork school goes above and beyond to make Toy Show night extra special

A Cork school went above and beyond to make the Late Late Toy Show extra special for its students.

Staff at the North Monastery Primary School in Cork city were busy making treat boxes for every student to take home and enjoy while watching the country’s most loved show.

Speaking to The Echo, Vice Principal Colin Daly said that all of the staff at the school “are in a privileged position to be able to do these things, to help children and to help children’s wellbeing”.

“It’s vital to take stock of what the children have come through in the last year and a bit and to ensure that they have everything they need and that they’re rewarded for their hard work because it has been tough. From transitioning from online to in-class learning and dealing with Covid and all the changes that are happening and even now more changes coming down the line, the wellbeing of the children is vitally important.

We are lucky enough that we have an amazing staff. We have teachers and SNAs who just go the extra mile continuously to make sure that the children are the main focus of everything that we do.

He said that the school is lucky to have “exceptional” teachers and SNAs, such as Katie O’Shea, who took on the role of setting up decorations in the school and came up with the idea to make the treat boxes for each student.

Speaking to The Echo, she said that the whole staff community got involved and stayed on after school hours on Thursday to have the school decked out in Christmas decorations for when the students arrived on Friday morning.

It was just special that they all got on board and helped out and I thought why not do a little treat box so every kid could sit and have a few nibble bits for watching the Toy Show.

"I like to focus on the wellbeing as well of all the kids in the school and making sure that they’re happy,” he said.

She said that the whole operation was “a team effort” with staff members making labels, sticking stickers onto boxes and filling bags and boxes with popcorn, chocolates and sweets.

Between 160 and 170 boxes were given out at the school on Friday, and while Mr Daly said that the school is always promoting healthy eating and a healthy school atmosphere, that they need a treat and “the Toy Show is monumental for the children every year”.

“The parents and guardians know that it is a gesture coming from the school as well because the parents and guardians have been through the mill as well in the last year and a half so if we can ease that situation for them because we want to thank them as much as anybody.

“They’ve been so incredibly supportive and they rolled with all the changes with us and have really backed the school and any initiatives that we’ve been doing and introducing as part of Covid,” he said.