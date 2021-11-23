Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 16:54

Cork court: Lithuanian man must leave the country or serve ten years in prison 

The accused man confessed to having a cache of drugs in Ringaskiddy with a street value of over €90,000, consisting of €60,000 heroin, €14,000 ecstasy and €17,000 cocaine. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 32-year-old Lithuanian man has been given three weeks to get out of the country – or else serve ten years in prison in Ireland.

That was the decision made by Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused man confessed to having a cache of drugs in Ringaskiddy with a street value of over €90,000, consisting of €60,000 heroin, €14,000 ecstasy and €17,000 cocaine.

Detectives said a second-hand clothing business in Ringaskiddy was being used as a front for the major drug distribution business.

Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole brought the charges against Vytautas Balcytis, with an address at Ferndale, Navan, Co Meath, following a surveillance operation conducted by gardaí at Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit.

Balcytis pleaded guilty to possession of Diamorphine (heroin), MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine when their combined value exceeded €13,000 for sale or supply in a unit at Ringport, Loughbeg, Ringaskiddy, County Cork, on May 21 2020.

€13,000 is the threshold for a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years unless the sentencing judge finds there are exceptional circumstances.

“A surveillance operation was put in place in relation to activities at Ring Port, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, where it is alleged that a second-hand clothes company was a front for a major drug distribution business,” Det Garda O’Toole said.

The detective said the stash of drugs was seized following a search of a motor van for which the defendant had a key.

“He was caught red-handed and arrested at this location,” Det Garda O’Toole testified.

Sentence

Judge Boyle decided to impose a sentence of ten years on the accused but suspended it for a period of ten years on condition that he would leave the country within three weeks and not return for at least ten years.

Vytautas Balcytis of 101 Ferndale, Navan, County Meath, was required to keep the peace and leave the country within three weeks.

The judge was told that a flight was booked for Friday from Dublin airport for the accused to return to Lithuania.

cork court
