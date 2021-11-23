Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 10:32

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to burglary in North Cork town; large sum of cash stolen

The owner of the property returned home yesterday afternoon to discover a large sum of cash and an assortment of jewellery had been stolen and alerted Gardaí.
GARDAÍ in Cork are appealing for witnesses in relation to a burglary that occurred at a domestic residence in the Mill View Road area of Kanturk yesterday.

A suspect car, a Silver BMW with an 11D registration was subsequently identified in the Kanturk area. 

This vehicle was later involved in a road traffic collision at Windmill, Churchtown at approximately 4:35pm. 

The car did not remain at the scene and was last seen heading in the direction of Liscarroll.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Kanturk area between 3:25pm and 4:10pm or the Churchtown area between 4:20pm and 4:40pm on Monday to contact them. 

In particular, any road users who may have dash cam or video footage.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kanturk Garda Station on 029 20680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

