Remains of woman found in Midleton in January yet to be identified

GARDAÍ are continuing their efforts to identify remains found near Midleton over ten months ago.

The remains were discovered near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km from Midleton, on the afternoon of January 5 by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line.

A crucifix and other items found close to the remains are believed to have been from a coffin.

The remains are believed to be those of a female older than 70 years of age at the time of her death.

She is believed to have been between 5’ and 5’ 2” in height, with a large frame.

She is also believed to have suffered from arthritis and wore dentures.

An item of clothing, 50 inches in length and thought to be a nightdress, was found nearby.

The nightdress discovered at the scene where skeletal remains were found on a section of the proposed Midleton to Youghal Greenway in January

Gardaí have so far been unable to make a link between the discovery and any known missing person.

A small number of people who came forward earlier this year have had DNA samples taken from them for testing but no link between them and the remains was found.

A garda spokesman explained that despite efforts to identify the body, the identity of the woman remains unknown, almost a year after the discovery was made.

An examination of the remains was carried out by the assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital.

Dr Bolster also visited the scene where the remains were discovered.

A forensic anthropologist also collaborated with investigators.

Anyone with information can ring Midleton gardaí on 021 462 1550.