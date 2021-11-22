Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 17:51

Dozens of assaults on gardaí in Cork this year 

GRA president Frank Thornton is expected to raise the matter of assaults on gardaí with the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee. 
That is according to garda figures ahead of the opening of the annual Garda Representative Association in Killarney tomorrow.

Ann Murphy

THERE have been 70 assaults on gardaí in Cork city and county in the first nine months of this year.

In the 12 months of last year, there were 110 such incidents – almost on a par with the 116 such incidents recorded in 2019.

Garda sources say that, while there has been a decrease in the numbers since the arrival of Covid-19, gardaí are concerned given that that the decease was not more significant given that public order incidents in general decreased because of restrictions.

Deterrents needed, says GRA

GRA president Frank Thornton is expected to raise the matter of assaults on gardaí with the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee and will seek “tangible deterrents to address this ongoing affront to our members”.

He will tell delegates at the conference this morning that “there is never an excuse for violent acts against Gardai regardless of the situation presenting or unknowns that members have to respond to”.

The conference will be a scaled-down one because of Covid restrictions.

“Over the two days of Conference, GRA delegates are expected to raise serious concerns regarding current manpower and resources issues, lack of appropriate equipment and training, as well as the integration of probationary members. 
"Also expected to be discussed are rising attacks on frontline gardaí, the Commissioner's response to the Covid vaccination rollout, and concerns regarding the current protocols and guidelines followed when suspending members," a spokesman for the GRA said.

