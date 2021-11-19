Coillte moves to reassure public over sale of plot of land at Cork forest 

Reassurances regarding the sale of a 22km woodland area in the Riverstick area have been given by State-owned commercial forestry body Coillte.

The advertisement of the plot of land for sale by Coillte caused consternation among the community in the local area who use the tranquil Ballymartle Forest for leisure.

However, in a statement to The Echo, a Coillte spokesperson said while the area is for sale, it understands the area for sale, which contains no recreational trails used by the public, would remain under forest if the sale is to proceed.

Walking trails not affected

“Ballymartle Forest is approximately 40 hectares and the area proposed for sale contains no recreational trails used by the public. The existing walking trails in Ballymartle Forest, which are very popular with locals are not included in the proposed area for sale and would be completely unaffected were the sale to proceed.”

The Coillte spokesperson explained that Coillte was originally approached by an interested party seeking to purchase nine hectares of land from the forest property at Ballymartle with a view to potentially creating a woodland accommodation and recreational offering which would increase visitor numbers to the area and support local businesses and communities.

The spokesperson said subsequently, other interested parties have contacted Coillte.

Need for afforestation

Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns has been working on the issue for a number of weeks, after it was brought to her attention by concerned local residents.

“I am in contact with Coillte who have informed me that the sale is not for felling of that section, but for potential 'woodland accommodation and recreational offering'.

"I am seeking a meeting with them to convey local perspectives and understand what can be done. I have also raised this matter in the Dáil with the Minister responsible for forestry, Senator Pippa Hackett.

"It makes no sense to the selling of woodlands at a time when we should be greatly increasing our afforestation. Ireland has some of the lowest forest rates in Europe and we are consistently missing our afforestation targets, partially due to major backlogs in the licensing system.

"This forest is a wonderful natural amenity. Over the past year especially, we have rediscovered the recreational importance of forestry as natural spaces for families and communities to be active and have improved contact with the environment.”

Calls for consultation on issue

Senator Tim Lombard also expressed concern regarding the proposed sale and asked a public consultation process be engaged.

“This is a fantastic amenity used widely by the community in Riverstick and Belgooly.

"Woodland areas like this were a godsend to locals during Covid lockdowns. My own family were very glad to use the area during this time and it remains a very popular amenity for walking.

“I believe that this forestry plantation should not be put up for sale without public consultation and I have written to Coillte and asked them to immediately begin this consultation process.

"Amenities such as this are needed in all communities at a time when we are encouraging people to spend time outdoors for physical and mental well-being.

I hope Coillte will reconsider and immediately commence a public consultation process”.

Speaking generally, the spokesperson outlined that Coillte manages a 440,000-hectare forest estate on behalf of the people of Ireland and regularly buys and sells land as part of normal estate management operations.

“For the year to date, Coillte has bought 450 hectares of land and sold circa 150 hectares. Since the company was formed in 1989 - it has bought more land than it has sold.

“Land is bought and sold by Coillte for a range of reasons including the expansion of our forests, facilitation of our neighbours, local communities, schools and businesses and to support strategic national objectives such as tourism, regional development and infrastructure projects.”

A petition against the sale of the woodland area has been created on Change.org.