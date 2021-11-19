Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 11:19

Street artist brings splash of colour to Cork town with vibrant murals

The latest piece completed by street artist Jamie Howard aka “Raok1” is a large-scale mural on the gable end of the three-storey iconic Shamrock Stores inspired by Cork Harbour and the rich seafaring history of Passage West.
Street artist brings splash of colour to Cork town with vibrant murals

Jamie Howard's mural at The Shamrock Stores.

Amy Nolan

A 21-year-old creative is bringing a splash of colour to the town of Passage West with a series of vibrant murals.

The latest piece completed by street artist Jamie Howard aka “Raok1” is a large-scale mural on the gable end of the three-storey iconic Shamrock Stores inspired by Cork Harbour and the rich seafaring history of Passage West.

Titled Home, this scenic addition to the town took five days to complete, and was made possible by Cork County Council through the Streetscape Enhancement Scheme.

Passage West Creates, a local craft shop run by a collective of crafters and artists from Cork Harbour, put forward the application.

Jamie is currently a student of Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT).

Jamie Howard's mural at Passage Point Shop.
Jamie Howard's mural at Passage Point Shop.

He has been practicing and studying street art and fine art for the past eight years.

The street art commission at The Shamrock Stores is one of a series of works undertaken by the young Passage West native in the harbour town in recent months.

He has also painted a flowing wave mural on Passage West Pharmacy, a sailboat scene at Passage Point Shop, and contributed to the artwork on the near-by ‘Cut and Cover’ railway tunnel in Monkstown, which was commissioned by Cork County Council as part of Project ACT, the Council’s initiative to support the economic and social recovery of towns and villages.

Jamie Howard's mural at Passage West Pharmacy.
Jamie Howard's mural at Passage West Pharmacy.

“It is an incredible honour to be able to transform blank canvases in my home town of Passage West into works of art,” Jamie said.

“I am hugely inspired by the beautiful seascape of where we live and wanted to capture that — the waves, boats and the harbour — through the use of vibrant colours and free-form work.

“It has been an incredible few months and I thank Cork County Council and the businesses and people of Passage West for their support for allowing me to bring my vision into reality.”

Read More

Holly Bough Podcast: We chat to the Cork artist behind this year's stunning cover

More in this section

'They will never be forgotten': man whose wife and newborn son died at CUMH vows to keep pressure on the HSE to improve maternal care 'They will never be forgotten': man whose wife and newborn son died at CUMH vows to keep pressure on the HSE to improve maternal care
'High level of demand' with Covid test appointments hard to come by in Cork 'High level of demand' with Covid test appointments hard to come by in Cork
'Blatant disregard': Gardaí object to renewal of the licence for one of Cork’s biggest pubs 'Blatant disregard': Gardaí object to renewal of the licence for one of Cork’s biggest pubs
cork arts
WATCH: Footage shows specialist aircraft descending onto runway at Cork Airport 

WATCH: Footage shows specialist aircraft descending onto runway at Cork Airport 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more