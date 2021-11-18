Pictures: Early Christmas celebrations for students in Cork

Some of the students who gathered in parts of Cork today to enjoy unofficial Christmas celebrations told The Echo they were delighted to be out after missing out on similar social events last year.

Christmas jumpers were much in evidence as hundreds of UCC and MTU students gathered in pubs on the day Ireland's pubs revert to midnight closing due to Covid restrictions. Picture: Larry Cummins

Groups of young people gathered in student areas and queued outside a number of bars from Thursday morning, including The Harp Bar in Ballyphehane and a number of pubs on the Bandon Road. Staff at The Harp Bar said all regulations were being followed, with IDs and Covid certification checked and a strict cap on numbers.

Queues outside The Harp Bar, Ballyphehane, Cork at 1;30pm on Thursday. Picture: Larry Cummins.

''We're complying with the rules and regulations, we want everyone happy and safe,'' a staff member told The Echo.

Other busy pubs also had door staff in place throughout the day.

Students Lucy O'Sullivan, Conagh Fitzgerald, Deirdre O'Halloran and Orla O'Rielly out for the student Christmas Day on Cork's Washington Street. Picture Dan Linehan

UCC engineering student Peter told The Echo that it was hard to stay at home last year, when there were more restrictions in place.

''There was nobody in the streets, nothing was going on at all,” he said. “But this year, everyone's celebrating because they're able to do stuff.''

Queues outside Cissie Young's, Bandon Road, The Lough, Cork at 2pm on Thursday. Picture: Larry Cummins.

But not everyone was celebrating, with local councillor Mick Finn saying he had heard from members of the public with concerns.

Concerns raised

“I came across large groups of students in the Lough and College Road areas on the way to work and received calls throughout the morning from residents in Ballyphehane and Pouladuff concerned about large crowds gathering, including queues outside pubs,” he said.

“It didn’t sit well with them in terms of the escalating Covid problems in Cork but also that drinking was starting so early for a so-called Christmas Day event and what that would lead to as the day progressed.”

There were no organised college events linked with the gatherings.

When contacted for comment, a UCC spokesperson said: "UCC works continuously with its Student's Union to remind students of their responsibilities and to promote behaviour that protects one another and our community."