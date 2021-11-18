Planning application lodged to demolish former Vita Cortex plant

A PLANNING application seeking permission for the demolition of the former Vita Cortex plant on the Kinsale Road and Pearse Road in Ballyphehane has been lodged with Cork City Council.

The application, submitted by Faithbrook Ltd, seeks permission for the demolition of the former Vita Cortex factory structures and outbuildings as well as areas of hardstanding and car parking.

The existing ESB substation on the site is to remain in situ.

The application is currently at pre-validation stage.

The former Vita Cortex site has been idle since May 2012 after an arduous 139-day sit-in protest by staff members over the terms of redundancy paid by the former owner of the business.

The dispute gained national and international attention.

The foam packaging company had operated in Cork for several decades.

The former Vita Cortex plant site was placed on the Derelict Sites Register in 2017.