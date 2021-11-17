Works to commence to replace problematic water mains in west Cork

Works are to get underway shortly to replace problematic water mains in Dunmanway.

Irish Water, in partnership with Cork County Council, says it is to commence a project to replace in the region of 1,600m of problematic water mains in the area with new modern pipes this month.

It says the works will improve water quality and provide a more reliable water supply.

Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water said the upgrading of the water mains will continue to strengthen and reinforce the water network in Dunmanway and the surrounding areas.

“These new pipes will create a more effective network in Dunmanway which previously had a high burst frequency. To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be some traffic management in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times. The works may also involve some short-term water outages, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned water outages.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause as progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

Traffic disruption

To complete the works, a section of the L8558 road will remain closed from the Darkwood Crossroads, approximately 350 metres eastbound toward Derrynasafagh, from late November until early December.

Irish Water is suggesting that traffic divert to travel northwest from the Darkwood Crossroads along the L4609 to the junction for Derrynafasagh before continuing southbound to the L8558 road.

A second road closure will take place from late November to late December along the L4609 road from the Inch Road junction as far as the Darkwood Crossroads.

Irish Water is suggesting that traffic is diverted southeast from the Darkwood Crossroads, continuing on the Cat Lane/Mary Road (L4617) to Market Square (R586), before heading westbound along Castle Street road (L4609).

All diversions will be signposted in advance.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Limited and are expected to be completed by mid-January.

Residents and businesses in the areas affected will be notified directly, and customers can phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.