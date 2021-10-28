Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 10:49

Aldi store manager wins top award

Goren began working at Aldi in 2008. He quickly rose through the ranks to manage one of Aldi’s newest stores, which opened in June 2021, and he now leads a team of 28 staff.
Roisin Burke

Douglas Aldi store manager Goren Kierse has won the title of Retail Manager of the Year for the Supermarket Mid-size category at this year’s National Grocery Management Awards, hosted by ShelfLife.

Judges noted Goren’s management and leadership skills were clearly demonstrated as he jumped at the opportunity to open the new store in Cork. Goren along with his store team worked extremely hard to open the store and ensure an excellent customer experience every day.

Celebrating the award win, Goren said: “I am absolutely delighted to be named Retail Manager of the Year. It has been a pleasure to work at Aldi for the last 13 years. From day one, Aldi gave me the tools to excel in my role as store manager. I lead my team by example and encourage them to put their best foot forward every day. Having the opportunity to open the new store in Douglas was an exciting challenge for our team. We worked very hard to ensure a successful store opening for our customers, so I am thrilled to have our efforts recognised through this award.” 

The National Grocery Management Awards is Ireland’s leading programme for recognising and honouring management excellence.

Aldi employs over 4,650 people and operates a network of 148 stores across the country, with stores in each county in the Republic of Ireland.
