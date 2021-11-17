Inquest opens into deaths of three brothers in Mitchelstown

AN inquest into the deaths of three brothers in Mitchelstown earlier this year will open in Mallow this morning.

The brothers – Johnny, Willie and Paddy Hennessy – died after an incident at Curraghgorm on February 26.

It is believed 66-year-old Willie and 60-year-old Paddy were killed at Johnny’s home in Curraghgorm before Johnny later took his own life.

Johnny, aged 59, was found dead in the River Funshion on Friday, February 27.

His body was found around 5km away from his home after a search resulted in the discovery of a car he had been driving close to Killacluig church, outside Mitchelstown.

Gardaí believe he killed his two older brothers with an axe in the farmyard at his home sometime the previous evening.

An axe found at the property where the brothers were found is believed to have been used in the murders.

Johnny Hennessy was last seen alive was at around 8pm on the evening of the murders of his brothers.

The bodies of Paddy and Willie were found at the farmyard at around midnight that night when Paddy’s daughter Elaine went there with her mother Stephanie after becoming concerned.

Speculation on whether the deaths were linked to the sale of cattle was being pursued but gardaí were also trying to establish if there were other issues between the brothers which could have led to the deaths.

A file was forwarded to the DPP, as is required even where the suspect in the case is no longer alive.