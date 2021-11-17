Feeding birds the right food crucial in winter

A NEW company is encouraging people in Cork to feed birds the right type of food this winter.

Connecting to Nature is a Munster-based company that aims to help communities support biodiversity in local areas. The group has shared advice on what to feed the animals to ensure they survive and keep coming back.

Heading into winter, the company recommends purchasing peanut and suet-based products for bird feeders.

“Wild birds need to build up their energy reserves during the winter to make it through the harsh, short days,” they said.

“They will search for high fat and high energy foods.

“Ingredients such as suet coated oat flakes, sunflower hearts and other suet based foods like fat balls are an essential part of their diet during this time of year.”

Patrick Croke of Connecting to Nature added: “Birds are now facing the ‘Hungry Gap’, the most challenging time of year when natural food sources are at their lowest. New plants and insects will not begin to emerge until early spring and the ground is often frozen, which eliminates access to worms. Until the middle of March, birds are at an increased threat of starvation.”