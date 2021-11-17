Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

Feeding birds the right food crucial in winter

Feeding birds the right food crucial in winter

Heading into winter, Connecting to Nature recommends purchasing peanut and suet-based products for bird feeders.

Martha Brennan

A NEW company is encouraging people in Cork to feed birds the right type of food this winter.

Connecting to Nature is a Munster-based company that aims to help communities support biodiversity in local areas. The group has shared advice on what to feed the animals to ensure they survive and keep coming back.

Heading into winter, the company recommends purchasing peanut and suet-based products for bird feeders.

“Wild birds need to build up their energy reserves during the winter to make it through the harsh, short days,” they said. 

“They will search for high fat and high energy foods.

“Ingredients such as suet coated oat flakes, sunflower hearts and other suet based foods like fat balls are an essential part of their diet during this time of year.”

Patrick Croke of Connecting to Nature added: “Birds are now facing the ‘Hungry Gap’, the most challenging time of year when natural food sources are at their lowest. New plants and insects will not begin to emerge until early spring and the ground is often frozen, which eliminates access to worms. Until the middle of March, birds are at an increased threat of starvation.”

Read More

Cork salons to provide free resources on domestic abuse

More in this section

Hospital surgery corridor Cork hospitals 'exceptionally busy' as number of Covid-19 cases in Cork continue to rise
Cork City set for Glow with Christmas lights ready to go Cork City set for Glow with Christmas lights ready to go
'I don’t think we should be hitting our frontline': Councillor voices frustration over cuts to city's Fire Service 'I don’t think we should be hitting our frontline': Councillor voices frustration over cuts to city's Fire Service
animals
'It's knocking two very busy hours off': Cork businesses react to latest Covid-19 restriction announcements

'It's knocking two very busy hours off': Cork businesses react to latest Covid-19 restriction announcements

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more