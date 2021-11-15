Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 22:02

Flight evaluations take place at Cork Airport ahead of planned reopening

The airport is set to reopen on Monday.
Flight evaluations take place at Cork Airport ahead of planned reopening

Various flight evaluations took place on the newly reconstructed runway at Cork Airport ahead of its planned reopening next week. Picture credit: Cork Airport

Amy Nolan

Various flight evaluations took place on the newly reconstructed runway at Cork Airport ahead of its planned reopening next week.

In a Tweet this evening the airport said the runway reconstruction project, which is the largest construction project to be undertaken at the airport since the building of the new terminal 15 years ago, is "on schedule and on budget".

The airport is set to reopen on Monday after a temporary closure of ten weeks while the works were underway.

Further flight evaluations are to take place tomorrow.

The project to reconstruct the runway is being supported by Government funding of €10 million from the Department of Transport, announced in November 2020.

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway will be the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years — 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works – encompassing EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals, and construction.

Cork Airport is investing over €40 million between 2020-2022 to upgrade and enhance critical infrastructure.

Praise for Cork airport runway ‘on time, on budget’ project

Cork city councillors agree €240m budget for 2022

Cork city councillors agree €240m budget for 2022

