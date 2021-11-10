Water outages and traffic diversions expected in Doneraile from this month

DONERAILE residents may experience some water outages and traffic diversions over the next few months as work to replace problematic watermains in the area is set to commence.

The works involve upgrading over 2475m of problematic watermains and will begin in mid-November.

The project is being completed by Irish Water and Cork County Council as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme and will improve water quality and supply reliability in the area.

In order to complete the upgrades, the R522 Doneraile to Kildorrery Road will remain closed from the Turnpike Cross to the N73 from late November to late December with access limited to local residents.

“The new pipes will create a more efficient network in Doneraile - which previously had a high burst frequency - and reduce leaks and ensure a more reliable supply,” said Steven Blennerhassett of Irish Water.

“To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be some traffic management in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“The works may also involve some short-term water outages, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water outages.”

All road diversions in the area will also be signposted in advance. The suggested eastbound diversion route during the R522 closure is New Road via Doneraile to Shenakilla Cross and the N73 to Ballyaskin and Ballinamona Cross.

Westbound traffic from the N73 can take New Road toward Doneraile.

A second road closure will also be taking place from early January to early February along the L5558 route extending from the Doneraile to Shanballymore Road as far as Ballinamona cross.

The works are expected to be completed by early February 2022.

Customers can call Irish Water on 1800 278 278 with any questions about the project.