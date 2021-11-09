Creation of offence for non-fatal strangulation will provide assurance for victims, says Minister 

THE creation of a specific offence for non-fatal strangulation will help provide assurance for victims that they will be listened to when they come forward.

That is according to the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, who gave details about the proposal at the opening of the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors in the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney.

She said such legislation would provide clarity for victims of such incidents.

She said: “It would ensure that people who have been victims of non-fatal strangulation, that they know that they can come forward and that they will be listened to.”

She added that while such attacks do not always leave a physical mark, victims suffer a mental impact.

And she said there is also potential for such incidents to go further.

She continued: “We have often seen this is a precursor to homicide.”

She said that people will feel comfortable in coming forward and they will know the benefits of coming forward far outweigh the benefits of not.

She attended a meeting with the Garda Divisional Protective Services Unit in Tralee yesterday.

She said members of the unit “were very clear that they have often seen this type of assault happening where it then leads to even more violent assaults on individuals.”

Minister McEntee believes that people will know that there is help, that if they seek help that people will be prosecuted.