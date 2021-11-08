Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 14:32

'We are 100% reliant on public generosity': Walk or cycle Camino in aid of air ambulance

'We are 100% reliant on public generosity': Walk or cycle Camino in aid of air ambulance

Pictured at the Irish Community Air Ambulance base in Rathcoole, Cork are Key Relationships Managers, Karen O'Sullivan and Lorraine Toner; Advanced Paramedic Paul Traynor; CEO Micheal Sheridan; Advanced Paramedic James Ward and Chief Pilot Donnagh Verling. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Roisin Burke

THE Irish Community Air Ambulance has launched its first overseas event and is calling on supporters to bike or hike The Portuguese Camino to raise vital funds.

The trip is due to take place from April 23 to 30 next year and the organisation is hoping to raise €50,000. Participants on The Portuguese Camino will have the option of choosing a 338km cycle or completing a walk of approximately 100km.

Each group will be accompanied by a tour guide and a representative from ICAA.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) is Ireland’s only charity-funded Air Ambulance. It is on track to complete more than 500 taskings this year. Each mission costs an average of €3,500, all of which has to be raised or donated.

CEO of the ICAA, Micheál Sheridan said two people whose lives have been touched by the service have already signed up. “Our aim is to bring hope to people when they need it most, ensuring that they can get to the hospital that best suits their life saving needs as quickly as possible.”

Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of €2,250 which includes return flights, transfers, seven days accommodation as well as breakfast and dinner each day.

Key Relationships Manager with the ICAA, Lorraine Toner says it promises to be a wonderful event: “You don’t need to have any previous experience hiking or biking, there is plenty of time for participants to start walking or cycling ahead of the trip in April.

We are 100% reliant on the generosity of the public so it would be amazing to travel the Camino with a group of supporters.”

The walking group will begin in Oia and walk to Santiago de Compostela along the coast around to the Vigo estuary.

The cycling group will begin their route from Aveiro in Portugal, following the road less travelled to Santiago de Compostela.

For more information or to sign up, email lorraine@communityairambulance.ie

Read More

Families in Cork turn to counsellors to try to convince vaccine-hesitant family members to get jabbed

More in this section

Garda Latest: Manhunt underway after woman sexually assaulted in Cork town 
Lisa Murphy eating disorder 'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Cork woman battling eating disorder set to get treatment
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man found guilty of breaching barring order to be sentenced later this month at Cork court
cork healthemergency servicescharity
‘Think of other road users’ Gardaí say as motorist is arrested in Cork for drink driving

‘Think of other road users’ Gardaí say as motorist is arrested in Cork for drink driving

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more