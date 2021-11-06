Cork boy Adam King set to star in special Christmas animation

Cork boy Adam King who stole the hearts of the nation last year when he appeared The Late Late Toy Show is set to star in an upcoming Christmas animation from RTÉjr and Irish animation studio Kavaleer Productions.

The short animation entitled Adam Saves Christmas will premiere on RTÉjr on Christmas Eve and will star Adam as the titular character, alongside Ryan Tubridy as the voice of Santa.

The animation will also feature Paul Tylak as Bubby, Nina Wadia as Shelby, Bonnie O’Meara (star of Maddie + Triggs on RTÉjr Radio) as Speedy, Portia McLoughlin as Zuzu, and Seána Kerslake as Frizzle.

Kavaleer previously announced the production of the new animated series inspired by and starring Adam, entitled Adam Adventure which will be the first animated Irish children’s program to feature a wheelchair-user as the protagonist.

With 150 million children living with additional needs worldwide, the show will introduce much-needed on-screen representation. Motivated by the magic of this production, the team at RTÉjr commissioned the special Christmas animation.

Executive Producer Children and Young People's Programming at RTÉ, Eimear O'Mahony, sad: "We are delighted to be lighting up our Christmas schedule on RTÉjr with Adam Saves Christmas.

Adam is a real inspiration and his message of positivity and joy is something that we think is really important to get out there. It's very hard not to be smiling from ear to ear by the end of this animation.

Adam’s father David King said the family is “so excited” about the collaboration between RTÉjr and Kavaleer.

“Adam just can't believe he is going to have his own Christmas special. The journey over the last year in developing Adam Adventure has been incredible as it has celebrated Adam, a wheelchair user, as the hero.

“We are delighted the people of Ireland will get an early insight into the potential of this groundbreaking animation on Christmas Eve,” he said.

Kavaleer CEO, Andrew Kavanagh, said: “We are delighted to be working with Adam and RTÉjr on his very first adventure, Adam Saves Christmas.

This special will introduce Irish audiences to Adam’s crew; Bubby, Speedy, Zuzu, and Shelby- and also to a particularly nasty alien who is trying to spoil Christmas for Santa and all the children.

“Young audiences will also learn a little bit about how our sun helps create the spectacular Northern Lights, with a little help from our brilliant space expert, Dr Norah Patten. We always knew there was nothing Adam couldn’t do once he put his heart into it, so children all over Ireland can rest assured that the fate of Christmas is in safe hands.”