Planning application seeks permission for two dozen houses in Upper Glanmire

A PLANNING application seeking permission to develop 24 houses at a site in Upper Glanmire has been lodged with Cork City Council.

Dooneen Property Developments Limited has outlined plans to construct two four-bed detached units, 12 three-bed semi-detached houses, eight two-bed detached houses and two two-bed bungalows on a site spanning 1.2 hectares in size located at Ballinvriskig.

Vehicular access is proposed to the site onto the R616 and it is proposed to connect the new development with a new 2 metre pedestrian footpath to the existing network of pedestrian footpaths fronting onto the R616 road and terminating adjacent to the entrance to Ros Ard Housing Estate.

The development also includes associated car parking of 48 spaces, play areas, landscaping and all ancillary site development works.

In a planning statement prepared by Butler O'Neill Total Planning Solutions on behalf of Dooneen Property Developments Limited, it states that preplanning discussions with the council informed the current development proposal which they claim “represents a carefully considered scheme which takes account of the existing nature of the area and constitutes a high quality housing development and much needed housing units in the Upper Glanmire area”.

The report states that the subject site is a four minute walk away from the local Upper Glanmire National School and a five minute drive away from the local GAA club.

It also states that the proposed scheme constitutes a "very good mix of house types to cater for a range of needs".

A decision on the planning application is expected by December 21.