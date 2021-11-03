GoFundMe for Cork woman raises over €23k in 19 hours

A GOFUNDME campaign that was set up to raise money for the inpatient care of a Cork woman has raised over €23.5k in less than 24 hours.

The campaign was set up by the friends and family of Lisa Murphy, who has been battling bulimia and anorexia for over a decade.

Despite a suicide attempt earlier this year, Ms Murphy has not been able to receive private inpatient care because she doesn’t have health insurance.

Nor has she been able to receive care in one of the three inpatient beds for eating disorders in the country.

Ms Murphy first started speaking with The Echo privately before going public with her case this week in order to raise awareness.

“This is the last thing I wanted to do – to put my very private life out there for anyone to read – but it is the only option, the only chance I have of surviving this,” she said.

Ms Murphy has been admitted to hospital emergency departments at least seven times in the past year and is currently attending an outpatients clinic in Dublin.

Those close to her decided to take matters into their own hands and raise money for private care through GoFundMe, launching a campaign yesterday.

“We felt like we were watching her die before our eyes as we could see how unwell she is and the pressure her body is under because it is so badly affected by years of abuse,” the blurb on the website reads.

In the past 19 hours over 802 people have donated, with nearly half of the €60,000 needed to get Ms Murphy into a 12-week program in Dublin already raised.

“The best possible chance for Lisa to recover from her illness and live a normal life, free of the pain she has been living with for so long, is inpatient treatment. It is the only option left to her,” Ms Murphy’s friends wrote on the website.

“We have been assured by a residential treatment facility that as soon as we raise the funds, Lisa will secure a place on a 12-week inpatient eating disorder programme.

“Please help in any way that you can, no matter how small the donation - it all counts.”

To make a donation click here or search 'Help us help our friend Lisa' on GoFundMe.com.

Support and helplines: