Strong number of Cork entries for the annual BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2022

PROJECTS from 36 Cork secondary schools throughout the city and county have qualified for the virtual BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2022.

New technologies, climate and health dominate student project entries for this year's exhibition which will be held from January 12 to January 14.

A total of 550 student projects nationally were shortlisted and over 1,000 students from around the country will participate in the 2022 event.

This year’s finalists will once again compete on a virtual stage to both a national and international audience.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition said: “The ideas for this year’s exhibition are excellent and a testament to the dedication of schools and students across Ireland.

“The BTYSTE is a hallmark of the school calendar year. We will have an exciting line-up of events for everyone including teachers, schools, businesses and wider global and local communities to enjoy,” she added.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said: “The exhibition continues to provide a real opportunity to our young people to engage in so many diverse aspects of science and technology.

"I look forward to learning more about the findings and exciting creative solutions that have been uncovered in our students’ work. Supporting the exhibition as a key partner is an important part of the Department’s strategy for STEM education.”

Visitors to the virtual exhibition will have the chance to learn about projects covering a range of topics from diversity, sports performance, agriculture and farming, road safety, to the impact of gaming on brain function.

They will also be transported into the wonderful world of science and technology, with mind-blowing shows, critical conversations, and an in-depth insight into the future of STEM.

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be delivered across a virtual platform with the finalists being interviewed by an eminent panel of over 90 judges.

For participants, the Exhibition offers a chance to win one of the most coveted awards with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.