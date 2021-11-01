Excitement as multi-million euro school facility opens in Cork

It was an exciting return to school for students and teachers at Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighín after the mid-term break as their new state-of-the-art facility was officially opened two years after the sod was first turned at the Ardnacloghy site.

The co-educational, multi-denominational post-primary school is under the auspices of Cork Education and Training Board (Cork ETB).

Following a significant investment of over €34 million by the Department of Education, the multi-facility campus will be the new home of three schools: Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighín, Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighín and SONAS Junior Primary School.

The sun shines on students returning from mid-term break to a brand new multi-million state-of-the-art school building, at Gaelcholaiste Charraig Ui Leighin, Carrigaline. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The overall campus will now accommodate over 1,000 pupils, with 500 of these in Cork ETB’s new Gaelcholáiste.

The new post-primary school building is spread over two stories with learning, administration and ancillary spaces, as well as a PE hall and outdoor ball courts.

In addition to this, a significant amount of preparatory work was required in the area to home the new three-school campus with road improvement works, new site entrances, car parking, set-down spaces, landscaping, paths, signage, and boundary walling all included as part of the development.

Principal Donnchadh Ó Cróinín said there was great excitement in Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighín this morning as the new school building opened its doors.

Pictured at the brand new multi-million state-of-the-art school building are, Pat McKelvey, Director of Schools at Cork ETB, Donnchadh O Croinin, Principal, Nicola Ni Giollaphadraigh, Seamus O Dubhgain, Clodagh Chroinin, all members of Gaelcholaiste Charraig Ui Leighin Board of Management, Sean O Broin, Chairperson Gaelcholaiste Charraig Ui Leighin Board of Management and Mairead Ni Chonaill, Deputy Principal, at Gaelcholaiste Charraig Ui Leighin, Carrigaline. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"The Gaelcholáiste has been located temporarily in Waterpark House for over six years, and with our student numbers increasing annually, the completion of this new multi-million euro facility on the Carrigaline Education Campus is a very welcome development," he continued.

Cork ETB Chief Executive Denis Leamy said that Cork ETB was "delighted to see Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighín’s new building finally come to fruition".

Pictured returning from mid-term break to a brand new multi-million state-of-the-art school building are, Eadaoin Ni Chonaill and Kate Ni Mhathuna, both second-year students, at Gaelcholaiste Charraig Ui Leighin, Carrigaline. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighín serves the second level education needs of the greater Carrigaline area and we wish all students and teachers the very best as they continue their wonderful work in such a modern and progressive facility.

"Carrigaline is rapidly growing, and the development of these exceptional facilities will benefit the whole community," he added.

Mr Leamy thanked the Department of Education for the substantial investment and their commitment to the improvement of educational institutions.